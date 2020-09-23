AEW Star Lance Archer Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Lance Archer — All Elite Wrestling star and current No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship — took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he had tested positive for COVID-19. The "Murderhawk Monster" wrote, "When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I've also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks."

Archer is currently booked to face Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship on the Oct. 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. He was also booked for a six-man tag match on this week's episode, teaming with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks to face Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin. Moxley took to Twitter shortly after Archer's announcement to declare he would put his title on the line in a match tonight instead.

"Change of plans. I'm putting up the title tonight. Live TV babe," Moxley wrote. Tony Khan then announced Moxley would be taking on Eddie Kingston, citing how he was technically never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale back at All Out. As of now, Moxley's championship match with Archer is still intact.

Don’t think this changes anything Jon Boy! 21 days till @AEWrestling crowns a NEW champion LIVE on @tntdrama for @AEWonTNT anniversary! pic.twitter.com/BeQEq47cnK — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 23, 2020

Following his latest run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Archer signed with AEW on a multi-year deal back in February. He initially set out to become the first TNT Champion but came up short against Cody Rhodes in the finals of an eight-man tournament at Double or Nothing back in May.

Here's the updated lineup for tonight's show: