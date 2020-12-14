AEW Wrestles to Reenact 'A Christmas Story,' With MJF Starring as Ralphie

✖

All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed on Monday that members of its roster will be reenacting the classic Christmas family comedy "A Christmas Story" on Dec. 23. The scenes will take place as interstitials during TNT and TBS' 24-hour marathons of A Christmas Story on Dec. 24-25. All of the scenes will also be uploaded to YouTube, so stay tuned for those.

"Scenes include Ralphie's cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable 'Triple Dog Dare You' and leg lamp moments," a press release on the announcement read. "Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW's nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments. Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity."

You can see the full cast listing for the special below:

MJF as Ralphie

Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker

Chris Jericho as Santa Claus

Eddie Kingston as Schwartz

Scorpio Sky as Randy

Ortiz as Flick

Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields

Ricky Starks as Farkus

Allie as Dill

Frankie Kazarian as the Elf

Luchasaurus as the Freight Man

Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone

Hilariously, MJF wants nothing to do with the special.

The press release also confirmed next week's AEW Dynamite (Dec. 23) will serve as a "Holiday Bash" special and air following TNT's NBA lineup that evening.

Check out the lineup for this week's Dynamite below: