AEW Wrestles to Reenact 'A Christmas Story,' With MJF Starring as Ralphie
All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed on Monday that members of its roster will be reenacting the classic Christmas family comedy "A Christmas Story" on Dec. 23. The scenes will take place as interstitials during TNT and TBS' 24-hour marathons of A Christmas Story on Dec. 24-25. All of the scenes will also be uploaded to YouTube, so stay tuned for those.
"Scenes include Ralphie's cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable 'Triple Dog Dare You' and leg lamp moments," a press release on the announcement read. "Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW's nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments. Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity."
You can see the full cast listing for the special below:
- MJF as Ralphie
- Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker
- Chris Jericho as Santa Claus
- Eddie Kingston as Schwartz
- Scorpio Sky as Randy
- Ortiz as Flick
- Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields
- Ricky Starks as Farkus
- Allie as Dill
- Frankie Kazarian as the Elf
- Luchasaurus as the Freight Man
- Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone
Hilariously, MJF wants nothing to do with the special.
.....don’t. https://t.co/kINU1P4sgd— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 14, 2020
The press release also confirmed next week's AEW Dynamite (Dec. 23) will serve as a "Holiday Bash" special and air following TNT's NBA lineup that evening.
Check out the lineup for this week's Dynamite below:
- Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela — No Disqualification
- The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Wardlow, Santana and Ortiz) vs. The Best Friends, Top Flight, The Varsity Blonds and Brandon Cutler
- Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
- Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
- SCU vs. The Acclaimed
- Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante