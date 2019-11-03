Nick Jackson Says There’s Zero Chance AEW Partners With New Japan

Between Chris Jericho’s recent return, Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Championship reign and Kenny Omega’s not-so-subtle hint about Kota Ibushi during his entrance on AEW Dynamite this past week, the speculation over whether or not All Elite Wrestling could form a partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling has started up once again. However during an interaction with fans on Twitter this weekend, The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson emphatically stated that such a partnership would not happen. The Japan-based company already has a working partnership with Ring of Honor and is starting up its own American subsidiary, New Japan Pro Wrestling of America, in 2020.

“It’s really not happening,” Jackson wrote at one point on Sunday. “Been asked this thousands of times and telling the truth is always best. Don’t want fans holding onto something that has zero chance of happening.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jackson also pointed out how Jericho had the freedom to work in New Japan because of his contract with AEW. The reigning AEW World Champion popped up during the Power Struggle show on Sunday to announce he’d be facing Hiroshi Tanahashi during the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Jan. 5.

It’s in his contract. Doesn’t mean anything about a relationship between the two companies. — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 3, 2019

One fan speculated New Japan might still have some hurt feelings over how The Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page and The Best Friends all left the promotion following Wrestle Kingdom 13. Jackson responded by pointing out that the promotion had been given notice of their departure months in advance, which AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson gave their notice the night before they left in 2016.

Gallows AJ and Karl told them the night before. — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 3, 2019

The Bucks hinted that New Japan “hated” them during an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year.

“New Japan hates us too,” Nick said after saying that WWE hates them.

“I think everybody looks at AEW as competition because we’re this new thing. People are afraid of the unknown,” Matt Jackson added. “They’re like ‘who are these guys’ and every day you see a new headline about something we’re doing. It’s intimidating. People are fearful of change, I get it.”

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, takes place on Nov. 9 in Baltimore. The show is headlined by Jericho vs. Rhodes for the AEW World Championship and Moxley vs. Omega in a Lights Out match.