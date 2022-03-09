AEW Star Confirmed for Young Rock Season 2

Young Rock, the NBC series centering around three eras of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upbringing, is set to premiere its second season on March 15. Between the casting and the promotional photos, it has been revealed that the second season will move towards Johnson’s early days in the professional wrestling business while working in the United States Wrestling Association in Memphis in 1996. Chavo Guerrero, who worked on the series as its wrestling coordinator, confirmed with Wrestling Inc. this week that an AEW star will appear on the show this season.

“It’s only beneficial to whatever company I end up at because the projects that I am working on are usually all wrestling projects. So I have the ability when they start casting, whatever organization I am working for, get their guys looked at. It’s a no-brainer,” Guerrero said. “In fact, I don’t want to say who it is, because I don’t think I can talk about it yet. But for Young Rock season two, I helped cast a guy from AEW on it. I won’t say a name yet, but he played a great part and he was awesome. But that was a great working relationship, because I was like, ‘oh AEW, perfect.’ It works great.”

Guerrero, who was recently pulled from AEW’s roster and called out Tony Khan over it in a since-deleted tweet, said in the interview that he’s now keeping his options open in terms of working with either WWE and AEW. Outside of wrestling, he has worked on various films and shows like Peppermint and GLOW.

“I keep it open. I have been the one to close some doors before with the Guerrero attitude, the Guerrero rebal-ism if you want to call it. That we all inherited from my dad, Chavo Sr,” he claimed. “But, I have kind of learned from that. I am just keeping everything open and it’s totally fine. I am open to work with AEW, I am open to work with WWE. Whatever, it is great. I am still the wrestling guy in Hollywood, so I’ve got other projects coming on there.”

