AEW’s Britt Baker Defeats Tay Conti and Retains Women’s World Title at Full Gear

There was a lot of Championship gold on the line during tonight’s AEW Full Gear, and that included the Women’s World Championship, as Britt Baker looked to defend her title against the lethal Tay Conti. Conti has built an impressive record thus far in her AEW career, and Baker has shown she is willing to go to any lengths to keep the Women’s World Championship around her waist. Tonight the two finally threw down at Full Gear, and it was as fantastic a match-up as expected. They locked up immediately, and after a break locked up again, with Baker getting the upper hand and going for a pin attempt, but Conti escaped.

Conti then broke out of another hold and locked in one of her own, pinning Baker’s arms back. Baker then countered but Conti kept it locked, though Baker countered into a Lockjaw attempt. Conti defended it and they separated again, jawing at each other and then locking up again. They kept countering each other’s moves but Conti got some offense in before Baker threw her into the corner, but Conti hit a big boot to the face. Baker then tried to pull Conti’s arm over the ropes but she defended again, and then Baker hit a Butterfly Suplex. Baker went for another pin but Conti kicked out.

Baker hit a knee strike to the side of Conti’s head multiple times, sending Conti down to the mat. Baker then pulled her back up to the ropes and hit her with punches, but Conti countered with punches of her own before Baker hit her in the face and sent her back to the mat.

Baker put her boot against Conti’s head on the ropes, and then she pulled Conti back up. Conti threw some punches and then Baker slammed Conti down and went for the cover, but Conti kicked out again. Conti then started slamming down on Baker’s hurt hand and then hit a massive running knee to the side of Baker’s head.

Conti hit a huge forearm and then several more punches, and then several clotheslines. Conti went for a Pump Kick and then hit a second one to the side of Baker’s face. She hit a third one too and then rolled Baker down to the mat. She then hit a huge splash from the top rope and went for a pin but Baker kicked out.

They started trading punches and then Conti kicked her down and went for a pin but Baker kicked out. Conti then went to the middle rope but Baker kicked her leg out from under her and slammed her down. She went for a pin but Conti kicked out. Conti evaded another move and kicked Baker, and then followed it up with a chop. She went for a suppler but Baker blocked it and then stomped the back of her head. She went for a pin but Conti kicked out.

Rebel then handed Baker her glove and Baker charged at Conti but Conti retaliated and got her down on the mat. Conti then started trying to deal with Rebel and Hayter on the outside, but she refocused on Baker, looking to slam her on the ring apron. Baker picked her up though and slammed her down on her head, and then she rolled Conti in and went for a pin but Conti kicked out.

Baker then went to lock in the Lockjaw, but Conti got to the ropes to break it. Baker took a moment to collect herself and then went for a superkick but Conti blocked it. Baker flipped her over and rolled through and went to hook her but Conti rolled out of it. They were still locked together and then Conti dodged a punch and hit the Tay-KO, but Baker kicked out of the ensuing pin.

They traded kicks and then Conti went for the Hammerlock but Baker tried to get her up. Conti hit a Piledriver and went for a pin but Baker still kicked out. Conti was distracted a bit by Rebel and Baker tried to roll her up, but Conti kicked out. While the referee was distracted Hayer slammed Conti into the steel steps. Baker then hit a stomp on Conti’s head onto the steel steps and then rolled her in for a pin. She then hit another stomp and then went for the Lockjaw. Conti fought it and rolled to the ropes and got away though.

Baker kicked her in the head and then went for another stomp, but she missed and Conti hit a huge Pump Kick to send Baker out of the ring. Conti collapsed in the ring but she got back up and headed over to Baker. She then went up to the top rope and went for a Moonsault, clearing out Rebel and Hayter. Baker wasn’t there though and she charged in, but Conti caught her and dropped her hard down on the ground.

She rolled Baker in and hit the D-D-Tay, but Baker kicked out of the pin attempt. Conti kicked Baker several times and then hit a big kick to the face. She then went for another Hammerlock but Baker rolled through and went for the Lockjaw again, but Conti countered once more. Baker rolled her back though and got the rollup pin.

Here’s the full card and in-progress results for AEW Full Gear:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker defeated Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers defeated FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson defeated Miro

MJF defeated Darby Allin

CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston

Men of the Year & American Top Team vs The Inner Circle (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express defeated Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

