AEW's Chris Jericho Warns WWE NXT to Not "Get Too Far Up Your Own A**" After Win Over Dynamite

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT recently went head-to-head due to a shift from Dynamite's normal night because of the MLB playoffs, and after all was said and done, it was NXT that came out ahead in viewers and the demo. Tony Khan has since addressed that on social media, and now Chris Jericho has weighed in on the subject. During an interview with The Messenger, Jericho discussed the results of the showdown, and Jericho revealed that Khan opted against bringing in some other big names like Snoop Dogg, Shaq, and Mike Tyson. Jericho also warned WWE NXT not to "get too far up your own a**, because "you didn't do that good of a job as far as crushing us."

"You know, you can only bring in Cena and Undertaker and Cody and everybody else so much because nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time. And it was a fun little, 'Hey, F-you AEW.' I didn't even really worry about it. I told Tony, 'Well, if you want to fire back, bring in Shaq and Snoop Dogg and those types of guys, Mike Tyson. But Tony didn't do that. We relied on our show and our guys and our girls, and that's the way it's always been for us," Jericho said.

"This would be like a football game where you bring in all of your top stars from years prior and beat the other team 30-26. It's like a video game. Let's bring in Tom Brady from five years ago and then play him for one game against Chris Jericho. OK, you guys won, but you only won 30-26," Jericho said.

"It was just an opportunity to stick it to us with stunt casting," Jericho said. "So, don't get too far up your own a** because you didn't do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn't bother me. It's competition, man. It's good for the fans, it's good for the companies."

NXT's episode brought in 921,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the P18-49 demo against AEW's 609,000 viewers and 0.26 rating. Dynamite dropped from the prior week's 800,000 viewers and saw a slight drop in the demo from 0.28. Meanwhile, NXT saw a move up from the prior week's 857,000 viewers and received a sizable jump in the demo from the previous rating of 0.22.

In a tweet after Dynamite, Khan wrote, "This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended With all due respect, until this week's head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo."

