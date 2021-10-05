AEW’s CM Punk, Adam Cole, and More Reveal NYCC Street Fighter Crossover

Several of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest stars are also avid video game fans, and it doesn’t get much bigger franchise-wise than Capcom’s Street Fighter. That’s why it makes all the sense in the world that AEW and Street Fighter are crossing over with NERDS Clothing just in time for New York Comic-Con, and the new shirts are fantastic. The official collaboration features three different shirts featuring different Street Fighter characters taking on two beloved new additions to AEW, those being Adam Cole, CM Punk, and Dean Ambrose. You can check out all of the new shirts below.

To get the new limited edition shirts you’ll need to stop by AEW’s Booth (#1319) at New York Comic-Con, and they will come in three versions, though both are pretty slick.

The first features CM Punk wearing his gear from his AEW match debut, and features his trademark red stars on blue background motif behind him. He’s facing Street Fighter’s renowned boxer Balrog, though he’s got some help in the form of Vega, who is about to strike with his claw.

The Adam Cole shirt features Cole dishing out one of his lethal knee strikes against Ryu, but Ryu’s able to meet the force with a well-timed Hadoken, bringing them to a stand-still. This is easily my favorite, though NERDS Clothing also revealed a surprise third shirt after many started asking about Guile.

They revealed a shirt featuring Guile and his iconic Sonic Boom attack, and he was facing none other than Jon Moxley, who had a barbed-wire laced baseball bat and was ready to strike. You can check out all three of the shirts above and below.

No word yet on price or if these will be available online as well as in person, but if you are in attendance at New York Comic-Con, you will definitely want to pick one of these up. Perhaps there will be some online if some are left over, but with these designs, I wouldn’t bet on it.

