AEW’s Jim Ross Reveals He Is Cancer Free

AEW Dynamite commentator and wrestling icon Jim Ross has been undergoing radiation treatments after his skin cancer diagnosis, which caused him to have to step away from the announce desk for a bit. Ross had hoped to return in time for the Dynamite in Jacksonville, which takes place tonight, and thankfully that is going to be the case, as Ross shared some great news on Twitter. Ross revealed that he is cancer-free and revealed a photo of his foot that is looking far better than the one he revealed previously, and he also said that he will be back on Dynamite tonight.

Ross shared the photo with the caption “I’m CANCER FREE! We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET! 🙏🙏🤠”, and you can find the post below.

Tony Khan also shared the good news of JR’s return as well as a tease of what is in store for tonight’s Dynamite, writing “Tonight’s our final #AEWDynamite on TNT before Dynamite moves to TBS next Wednesday. Fittingly we’re home @dailysplace where we’ve had 65/116 episodes (56%) with the biggest crowd we’ve had here for tv & tonight is the return of @JRsBBQ, + 1 bittersweet announcement to come today”.

Previously Ross talked about the treatments and his diagnosis on his Grillin’ JR podcast. “I don’t like dealing with this skin cancer. I don’t like dealing with that either,” Ross said. “But that’s the hand I’ve been dealt, and the only thing I can do is to get healthy and go through all the procedures to ensure that can happen. I know on the 22nd of November I’m having — The doctor found two more places on my back and he’s going to cut those out in one appointment and then earlier in the day, I’ll have gone to my cancer doctor and had to build a boot for me to do the radiation accurately, which I’m all for,” Ross said.

“So, two different processes. One is my back. Two places on my back that I didn’t know I had and the other is that big one on my ankle. Ironically, the one of my ankle’s healing up real well. It’s almost — You still see that there’s an issue, but it doesn’t look as gross, as gruesome as I had displayed in that picture, which I wish I had not done, quite honestly. But I did. I really believe in sharing with the fans. Maybe to a faulty degree, to be honest with you,” Ross said.