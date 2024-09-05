AEW's Kazuchika Okada Retains Continental Title, 4-Way Match Revealed for All Out

After some lethal barbs flew between Daniel Garcia and MJF to start the show, AEW Dynamite had its first Championship throwdown, and it would be Kazuchika Okada on the hot seat. Okay would be defending his Continental Championship against Kyle Fletcher, and Fletcher was more than ready for it. Fletcher had no issues hanging with the Champ, and at several points looked as if he might be able to seal the deal and take Okada down. Unfortunately might have gotten a bit ahead of himself with some celebrations, and Okada would ultimately take him down and retain his Title. Then AEW revealed that Okada will defend the Title again at AEW All Out in a 4-Way Match.

The Final Seconds

Fletcher looked like he had it sewn up at one point, even hitting Okada's trademark Rainmaker pose, but Okada took back control quickly, and then cut off Fletcher's comeback with a dropkick. The two alternated counters and then Fletcher hit a huge tombstone into a cover, but Okada kicked out.

Fletcher pulled Okada away from the bottom rope as the clock ticked down, and then went up top for a move, only for Okada to grab the referee as a shield. As the referee turned away Okada hit the low blow and knocked Fletcher down before going for a cover, and that would give Okada the pin and the win.

His New Challengers

Okada all now look to defend his Title at All Out and continue his reign, but it won't be easy to make that happen, as he will have three opponents to overcome at the pay-per-view. As for who those challengers are, that will be determined in a set of 3 qualifying matches that will be held on AEW Collision, and one of those challengers came out to get in Okada's face as he left the ring tonight.

The three qualifying matches will be between Konosuke Takeshita and Beast Mortos, Lance Archer and Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs Bryan Keith. Takeshita already made his pretense felt tonight, and that is likely a tease of at least one of the challengers making their way into the match. You can find the fullly updated card below.

AEW All Out Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (C) vs. Jack Perry

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs. PAC

CMLL Women's World Championship Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Continental Championship 4-Way Match: Kazuchika Okada vs TBD

Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs Adam Hangman Page

MJF vs Daniel Garcia

