AEW's MJF Returns to Dynamite, Takes Shots at Okada, Ospreay, and Swerve

MJF made his grand return to AEW at Double or Nothing, and to say fans were delighted to see him would be as he kicked off tonight's proceedings on AEW's flagship show. MJF got a hero's welcome from the crowd and then wasted no time in taking some shots. MJF started his series of diss track jabs with Kazuchika Okada and then delivering shots at Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. MJF was then confronted by Rush, and after an entertaining back and forth between the two, an all-out brawl got started in the ring to close out the segment.

MJF managed to not just shout out his own merch but also his potential match at Forbidden Door, telling people to go get tickets before saying he was done shilling. Maxwell then started addressing some of the stars who were prominent on AEW TV while he was away, and that started with Okada, who is now part of the new Elite.

"I'm sitting at home and watching a bunch of children make a bunch of bold claims on my show," MJF said. "I got one guy walking around saying he's the rainmaker. Make a lot of money there hey chief? It's funny, every time I look at his physique I go the guy can't even afford a gym membership."

Then he called out Swerve, specifically for letting his group fall apart and attack him. Then he decided to go further on Swerve, saying, "The part that offended me Swerve was you referring to yourself as a business mogul. Last time I checked, moguls tend to go to business school, and if you did, I'm guessing you must have skipped your public speaking course."

MJF then turned his attention towards Will Ospreay. "That was not the most egregious claim, but it was from a cockney cockhead, walking around saying 'oy, I'm the best in the world bruv'. It's a great word," MJF said. "So, that's really interesting Willie, because last time I checked, you ain't Chris Jericho, you ain't Jon Moxley, you ain't Cody Rhodes, you ain't Samoa Joe, you ain't Bryan Danielson, you ain't Kenny Omega, you ain't Adam Cole, you ain't Hiroshi Tanahashi. But you know who managed to beat every single one of the individuals on that list? It's on the tip of my tongue. Oh that's right, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. That's right, MJF."

MJF said, "So the next time you want to come on my show and lie through those disgusting, British, crooked, yellow stained teeth of yours, watch your tone, and check your mouth, because Silly Billy you ain't the best in the world bruv, I am!"

After MJF spoke a bit longer, Rush came out and had some things to get off his mind. MJF then took a few shots at them before showcasing how good he is in the ring and what he's done in AEW so far, but he couldn't help himself by the end, insulting Rush further. Rush then stormed the ring and the two had a knockdown drag-out brawl as security tried to separate them.

