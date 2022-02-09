AEW’s Lance Archer on Nearly Breaking His Neck During Botched Moonsault

Lance Archer found himself in a scary situation back on Oct. 23 when, during a match with Eddie Kingston, he under-rotated and landed on the top of his head. “The Murderhawk Monster” was then out of action until mid-January when he immediately inserted himself into the AEW World Championship picture. Ahead of his Texas Death Match title bout with “Hangman” Adam Page on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Archer appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and reflected on his nearly-catastrophic injury.

“[I’m] beyond blessed for the fact that I didn’t break my neck,” Archer said. “A centimeter a different way and it could have been a completely different result. I basically gave myself an extreme version of whiplash because I bounced off my forehead. Had it been any part of the crown of my head, I probably would have been paralyzed or dead. I’m beyond blessed that didn’t happen. The medical staff (in AEW) has been extremely amazing. They kept me on the road and kept me in physical therapy with our guys and I’ve done everything they asked me to do before coming back and even before this match, the different physical exercises they’ve asked me to do, I’ve stayed on top of and they’ve been happy. I feel great.”

He was also asked if he’s hesitant about attempting the move again. Billed at six-foot-eight, 265 pounds, the former IWGP United States Champion isn’t afraid to add a few high-flying moves to his offensive arsenal.

“If I’m worried about his finish or doing another moonsault, that’s when I’ll get hurt. I’m not thinking about that or worried about that. If something happens, it happens,” Archer said. “Every time we lace up the boots, it could be the last time. I can’t be worried about him hitting the Buckshot or falling on my head because if I do, that’s when an injury will happen. I’m just going to go in there, balls to the wall, 100% to do everything I can to win this championship.”

