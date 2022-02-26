AEW’s Sammy Guevara Retains TNT Title Against Andrade El Idolo on Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage kicked off with the anticipated TNT Championship match between Champion Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo, and it was a thrilling way to kick things off. Guevara was on his A-Game, but every time he would get some key momentum, El Idolo would find a way to put a halt to it. It didn’t help that Matt Hardy was also helping him out, and at one point both removed some of the padding from the turnbuckles only for it to backfire when El Idolo hit his head on it. Guevara covered for the win and got the pin and the win, and he is still your TNT Champion.

After the match, Matt Hardy ambushed Guevara with Private Party, but then Darby Allin dove through the ring and between the ropes to shoulder tackle Matt Hardy. Then Sting was behind Isaiah and knocked him down.

Allin then hit a Coffin Drop on Isiah, and that was enough to clear the ring. If you’re going to gang up on Guevara, you’re going to have some issues with Allin and Sting, and this is one more step in their ongoing feud.

The match really turned when Hardy and El Idolo got off the same page, and it remains to be seen how El Idolo will react when he has some time to figure out what happened.

It’s also an impressive win because last week Guevara revealed he was suffering from a scratched cornea, which occurred during last week’s match with Allin on Dynamite. Later in the week, he revealed that he was feeling better and that he could open his eyes again, and you can read his comments below.

“Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday. All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place. Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise,” Guevara wrote.

Tay Conti got after him for looking at his phone when he wasn’t supposed to in a funny exchange. After tonight, it looks like he’s made a pretty full recovery, and if he hasn’t, he made it look like he had.