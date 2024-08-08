AEW’s Tony Khan Lifts Britt Baker’s Suspension on Dynamite

Mercedes Mone recently brought in some backup with AEW’s Brickhouse Kamille, and she was rather dominant in her AEW in-ring debut last week. Tonight Kamille was back in action, and this time it was a handicap match between Kamille and Jazmyne Hao and Clara Carter. Kamille looked impressive here too, and after her victory, Mone took the opportunity to taunt Dr. Britt Baker a bit more, as Baker was still suspended. That’s when it was revealed that Tony Khan had overruled The Bucks’ decision and lifted Baker’s suspension, and she delivered a promo that let Mone know her time as TBS Champion was running out.

Suspension Lifted

After Kamille’s victory in the ring, Mone decided to take a few more jabs at her All In challenger, who was still suspended by her best friends and the EVPs of AEW The Young Bucks. Mone then said that they didn’t have to worry about Baker until All In, but then Tony Shivaone interjected with some big news from Tony Khan, who had overruled the suspension and cleared Baker for a return. While Baker wasn’t in the building, she appeared on the video screen.

“Mercedes, you can run, get a bodyguard, and even get me suspended, but you can’t stop me,” Baker said. “This match is on at All In, just like me from day one. And when I make a commitment to something, I see it through to the end. Unlike you, because we all know the second things don’t go your way, you take your ball and you go home. You’re not the future. Let’s get real. AEW is just the flavor of the month for you, where for me, AEW is home.”

“So go ahead Mercedes, walk your walk, talk your talk, and count your money, but this ends at All In, when I become the TBS Champion and the first female in AEW to beat Mercedes Mone,” Baker said. “And now, I have seven days to think of how I’m going to get my hands on you next week, and if you doubt for a single second that I won’t be able to figure out a way, don’t. You can trust me, I’m the doctor. Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.”

Mone was livid and shaking her head no at the thought of Baker defeating her at All In, while Kamille looked to calm her down. This sets up a final confrontation on next week’s Dynamite ahead of the big event, and Baker will have to get a bit creative to get the drop on Mone and her new enforcer if she wants to make a statement before the pay-per-view. You can find the full card for All In below.

AEW All In Card

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (C) vs Mariah May

AEW American Championship: MJF (C) vs Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (C) vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (C) vs Darby Allin

AEW All In takes place in London on August 25th.

Are you excited for Mone vs Baker at All In? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!