SDCC 2024: AEW’s Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker Brawl at Comic-Con, Title Match Official for All In

The march towards AEW All In at Wembley Stadium continued on this week’s AEW Dyanmite, but AEW made a stop at San Diego Comic-Con as well, and they had a big-time reveal to make during their panel. A number of stars were on hand at Comic-Con, including AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Will Ospreay, and AEW President Tony Khan. At one point Baker was asked about wanting a match against Mercedes Mone, and that’s when Mone and her new ally Kamille crashed the panel, and that would end with Baker and Mone having to be separated. Khan then said enough was enough and made their match official at All In, much to Mone’s dismay.

A Dream Scenario

Baker was asked about having a match against Mone, something she’s been trying to get ever since she made her return at Forbidden Door. Mone hasn’t been willing to make that happen though, and Baker revealed that the match was a dream match before, but has since become rather personal. “I’ve been vocal for what, five, six years, that’s always been one of my dream matches, and now it’s personal because she’s in my company, my home, claiming to be the face of my company,” Baker said before Mone entered the room to everyone’s surprise.

“Comic-Con, please say hello to your CEO,” Mone said, which drew chants of D.M.D. from one part of the room and CEO from the other. “I have another question for Britt too. 1, I’m surprised you’re even here,’ Mone said. “How are you feeling after last night at AEW Dynamite?” Mone was of course referring to the attack by Kamille during this week’s episode of Dynamite, revealing that Kamille was now the enforcer for the TBS Champ.

“Another question Britt, how does it feel that you’re never going to be as good as Mercedes Mone? How does it feel that you’re never going to get the TBS Champion again? How does it feel that you’re not going to have a match at All In, because I’ll be facing anyone but you,” Mone said. “But Britt, I’ll let you get a close look at this for the very last time because you’re never going to get this Title b****.” That’s when they got in each other’s faces and soon a fight broke out, causing everyone on the panel to try and separate the two.

Making It Official

After they had been separated, Khan jumped on the microphone and said enough was enough. “Ladies and gentlemen, I am sick of this. For weeks, for weeks on AEW Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS, ever since Forbidden Door you’ve seen Dr. Britt Baker and the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone going at it, arguing, and I’m sick of it,” Khan said. “I’d like to see that match, wouldn’t you? That’s why on August 25th, at Wembley Stadium, at AEW All In, for the TBS Championship, it will be Mercedes Mone vs Dr. Britt Baker!”

The crowd cheered at the announcement, and Baker was over the moon as well, though you could also hear the angry scream from Mone on the other side of the panel. Mone is not happy at all that she will have to battle Baker at All In, but one person who did enjoy the panel and everything that happened during it was Strickland, who said, “I love this company” and laughed as it came to a close.

AEW All In Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Dr. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (C) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Will Ospreay

