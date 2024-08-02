Report: AEW Suspends Britt Baker Following Backstage Altercation With MJF

Britt Baker returned to All Elite Wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past June, ending a nine-month absence from programming. Baker has long been a cornerstone of the AEW women’s division, having been one of Tony Khan’s first signings when he launched the company back in January 2019. She went on to capture the AEW Women’s Championship in May 2021 and reign with the prize for 290 days, the second-longest run with that title in its five-year history. Upon her return, Baker has pursued the AEW TBS Championship, feuding with titleholder Mercedes Moné ahead of their culminating match at AEW ALL IN: London.

Britt Baker Suspended Following Altercation With MJF

The DMD’s path to AEW ALL IN: London has hit a road bump.

As reported by Fightful Select, Britt Baker was recently suspended and fined by All Elite Wrestling for an incident that took place at AEW Dynamite 250 on July 17th. Baker reportedly “exercised frustration” about AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the women’s locker room. It is not specified what this frustration towards MJF was, but it’s worth noting that MJF and Baker were “once close friends” but had a falling out at some point in the past year. MJF’s girlfriend, AEW announcer Alicia Atout, heard Baker’s words and relayed them to MJF, resulting in MJF confronting Baker.

The words between MJF and Baker reportedly escalated to the pointing that MJF “punched a wall” backstage just before his hour-long AEW International Title bout against then-champion Will Ospreay. Ospreay reportedly spoke with Baker at some point during this situation as well.

Baker went on to appear on that AEW Dynamite broadcast as well as the following week’s show. She then showed face at AEW’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con and had a scripted scuffle with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, which led to AEW President Tony Khan making their match at AEW ALL IN: London official. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Moné revealed that AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks had suspended Baker for her actions at SDCC. This is seemingly the storyline cover-up for her real-life suspension, and it is unclear as to when Baker will return to television.

As of this writing, Baker is still scheduled to face Moné at AEW ALL IN: London on Sunday, August 25th.