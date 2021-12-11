AEW’s Tony Khan Will Be ‘Lending Support’ to ROH’s Final Battle

Ring of Honor will be holding its final event of this current era this month in Final Battle, which comes after Ring of Honor had to make some tough decisions about the restructuring of its company. They released all of their talents from their contracts while they make the changes behind the scenes, but they still decided to hold Final Battle and make it the best event they can. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked a bit about the event and said he is helping them out a bit and will be lending them support because it’s the right thing to do.

“I do want to wish those folks with Ring Of Honor the best. I’ll be doing some things to support them in this last show to make it a good show for them,” Khan said. “I love pro wrestling and I love helping pro wrestling fans, and even the other companies sometimes. But yeah, over the weekend, I am gonna lend some support to them and try and help them out because it’s the right thing to do.”

It’s awesome that Khan is going to help Ring of Honor make this the best event it can be, as it really is a finale of sorts to this era of the promotion, though the company is planning on returning to active business down the line.

Things hit a snag recently when it was revealed that one of the big matches of the card has to be changed, as ROH World Champion Bandido had a positive COVID test and so won’t be able to compete at Final Battle. You can find the official post from ROH below.

“Unfortunately, ROH World Champion Bandido returned a positive result on his most recent Covid Testing and will not be present at Final Battle this Saturday, December 11th in Baltimore. Thank you for continuously supporting Ring of Honor through it all and we appreciate your understanding that safety and health of our talents, staff and fans are top priorities. Stay tuned for match updates regarding Final Battle 2021 as we commemorate the history-making era that is coming to an end.

Here’s the current card for Ring of Honor Final Battle:

– Pre-Show: Ten-Man Wild Card Tag Team Match

– ROH Tag Team Championships: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

– Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

– ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson

– ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. The Righteous

– ROH Women’s Championship: Rok-C (c) vs. Willow

– Brody King, Homicide & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom

