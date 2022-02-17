AEW’s Wardlow Added to Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

The next match in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifiers was between Wardlow and Max Caster, and while Caster got off to a decent start, Wardlow was looking primed for victory early. That move to the next round looked like it could end up being derailed when Caster dodged a charge from Wardlow that sent him into the steel steps. It stunned him for sure, but he was ultimately able to switch to another gear and hit Caster with a huge powerbomb and then followed it up with two more, and that was it for Caster.

He was attacked by Bowens in the corner and Shawn Spears did nothing to help him in the corner. Wardlow picked up Bowens and slammed him down on the mat, and Spears then came in to slam them both with chairs.

Wardlow was visibly upset at Spears once again doing nothing and stealing the spotlight, and when Spears picked up his hand Wardlow shoved it off.

Wardlow will now move into the Ladder Match at Revolution alongside Keith Lee, but there are still plenty of spots left to fill in the coming weeks.

As for the rest of Dynamite, you can find the full card and results for tonight’s episode below.

Bryan Danielson defeats Lee Moriarty

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Santana and Ortiz

No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs Mercedes Martinez

AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (C) vs Darby Allin

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Wardlow defeats Max Caster

CM Punk reveals time, place, and rules for MJF rematch (Dog Collar Match)

