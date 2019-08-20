Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee to Co-Write New GLOW Comic Miniseries

IDW Publishing officially announced on Wednesday that a new comic miniseries based on the Netflix original series GLOW, GLOW vs. The Babyface, will debut this November. Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee and and Lucifer actress Aimee Garcia have been booked as the co-authors for the show, while Hannah Templer (who wrote IDW’s last GLOW miniseries) will return as the book’s artist

Lee, real name April Mendez, expressed her excitement in a statement following the book’s announcement.

“As huge fans of the Netflix series, Aimee and I are thrilled and honored to get our hands on the ladies of GLOW,” Lee said. “Aimee’s experience in acting and my experience in pro-wrestling makes us a formidable tag team with a unique perspective to truly channel the voices of these hilarious heroines. Our mission as writing partners is to represent diverse, complex, and unbreakable female characters, which is why GLOW feels like the perfect fit.”

The previous GLOW miniseries released in six parts leading up to Season 3’s release on Aug. 9. This new miniseries will consist of four issues, with the synopsis “the eponymous Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling find themselves with an unexpected new nemesis: A news anchor who’s determined to convince everyone who’ll listen that wrestling can and will corrupt the youth of America. But even as they’re struggling to convince everyone else — and themselves — that they’re not a bad influence on children, they find themselves responsible for a preteen runaway who’s been living under the ring.

IDW editors Elizabeth Brei and Megan Brown both spoke highly of the title.

“GLOW has been such an incredible treat to work on, and we’re thrilled to have two amazing, talented women in Aimee and AJ (both of whom we’re huge fans of!) join the family,” the pair said in a statement. “With their incredibly funny and smart writing and Hannah coming back to continue wowing us with her hilarious cartooning, GLOW vs. The Babyface is going to be another great chapter in the GLOW storybook!”

It’s unclear whether or not the new series will fit inside the continuity of the show. For example, one of the variant covers features Britney Young’s Carmen Wade on the front, except her character left the group at the end of the latest season in order to tour the country with her wrestling brother.