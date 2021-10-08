AJ Mendez Reveals She Could Return to the Ring and Why She Hasn’t Yet

Fans got a shock when WOW (Women of Wrestling) announced a new TV deal with ViacomCBS, but that was far from the only big news. They also revealed that AJ Mendez (formerly AJ Lee of WWE) would be an executive producer for the new show as well as a member of the commentary team, and fans are quite happy to have her back in the wrestling world fold. That said, many wondered if she might make a return to in-ring action as well, and during an interview with WOW’s Izzy, she revealed that she technically could return to action if she wanted, but there is one main reason why she hasn’t yet.

“I will say, I say the same thing in every interview, and it’s always ‘never say never, but don’t hold your breath.’ What I mean by that is, I never say never to anything; physically, mentally, emotionally, I’m healed from everything I’ve gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I’m so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight,” Mendez said. “I got to do everything I wanted to do. So, it really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don’t think the girls need me there. I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves.”

Now, who knows, maybe she starts working with WOW and gets the itch once again to get back in the ring, but on the whole, it seems she is quite happy with letting a new generation of stars take the baton so to speak.

As for why she joined WOW, Mendez loved being able to combine her loves of wrestling and production to help elevate women in wrestling.

“WOW is about the women. What’s beautiful about women’s wrestling is that they are such special creatures. We’re a rare breed. My favorite wrestling has always been women’s wrestling. I’ll skip over the guy’s match to watch the girls, my whole life. To see over the years how women have gone from being the most exciting part of the show and then you have WOW, where we are the show. We are the whole show,” Mendez said. “That is what inspired me. Also, I’ve gotten to be on TV, I’ve gotten to make my dreams come true. I’m in a new phase of my life where I’m creating. I have a production company, I’m a writer and producer. To be able to connect those two worlds; my love of wrestling and my love of film and TV, and work behind the scenes as an executive producer, I could not pass that up.”

