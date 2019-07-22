AJ Styles Leaves the Door Open for Finn Balor to Join The Club

With the trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson once again wreaking havoc in the WWE as The Club, many fans have wondered if the trip will finally bring Finn Balor into the group. For those who don’t know, Balor originally formed the heel faction Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling back in 2013, with Anderson starting out as one of the original members. Gallows joined not long after, and once Balor was kicked out of the group in 2014 (writing him off as he was joining WWE) Styles quickly took over as the new leader. Once Styles, Anderson and Gallows made the jump to WWE in 2016 many fans were hoping a new version of Bullet Club would start up, hence why the trio took the name The Club during the initial run.

With the exception of a backstage statement in the Summer of 2016, the idea of Balor becoming the fourth member of the group hasn’t been teased by WWE given Balor’s babyface persona. But in a new interview with The Wrap this week, Styles left the door open for the former Universal Champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, we’ll have to see where he stands. We’re not exactly liked right now,” Styles said. “Does he want to be not liked? I don’t know. I don’t know where it’s going to stand. He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it’s going to happen.”

The article also mentioned that The Club was changing its name to The O.C., though WWE has not started using that name on television (yet).

After spending more than two years as a babyface, Styles turned heel once again at the July 1 episode of Raw by attacking Ricochet alongside Gallows and Anderson. He explained his actions later that same evening on his Mixer live streaming channel.

“So, it is what it is,” Styles said. “Some of you may have not likes it. Some of you may have absolutely loved it. And here’s the one thing that I know. There’s not a lot of people in this world that you can trust. But I do trust my family.

“I feel like AJ Styles was stuck in this, ‘I’m going to smile all the time, I’m going to be the nicest guy in the room even when I don’t feel like it, when I’m tired. He’s going to be this guy’ [mode],” he added. “I felt like I was in prison. And I just broke out.”

Styles beat Ricochet to capture the United States Championship for the third time at Extreme Rules.