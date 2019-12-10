Watch: AJ Styles, The OC Cut a Hilarious Promo on Randy Orton After WWE Raw

For the third week in a row, AJ Styles’ decision to threaten Randy Orton wound up backfiring on him. Two weeks after Orton’s interference caused Styles to lose the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio, the former world champ was given a shot to win it back in the main event of this week’s Monday Night Raw. The match seemed to be over when Styles hit a Powerbomb and a Styles Clash on the luchador legend, only for Orton to slide in the ring and distract Styles before he could make the pin. This gave Mysterio the opening to roll Styles up for the win, leaving “The Phenomenal One” shocked as the show quickly went off the air.

Styles was joined backstage by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson shortly after the match. Suddenly the trio started quoting Mean Girls when Orton’s name came up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issues between Orton and the heel trio first started during a four-way No. 1 contender’s match for Styles’ title. Orton seemed to have the win locked up at one point, only for Gallows and Anderson to pull him out of the ring and beat him down.

During a recent interview with Lilian Garcia, Styles revealed that his latest WWE contract (which he signed earlier this year) would be his last.

“… I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last,” Styles said. “This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids.”

During that same interview, the three explained why they changed their group name from The Club to The OC when they reunited over the summer.

“Bullet Club is owned by New Japan. ‘The Club’ wasn’t really, it didn’t do much,” Anderson said.

“We didn’t have a fitting end to it,” Gallows said. “So we wanted something new, something fresh. We changed the look, the colors, all that a little bit.”

“Just go in a different direction but still be us,” Anderson added.

No word yet on if Mysterio, Styles and/or Orton will be involved in Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view.