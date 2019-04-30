Watch: AJ Styles Slams Seth Rollins Through a Table to Close out WWE Raw

AJ Styles stood tall at the end of Monday Night Raw this week after sending Rollins crashing through a table with a Phenomenal Forearm. The pair opened up the final segment of the show by signing the contract for their Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank. Styles made numerous points, saying that many people believe that Rollins is “the next AJ Styles” and that he might not be at 100 percent after trying to be the workhorse of Raw for the past year. Rollins retorted by saying he’ll do anything to stay a champion, and that’s why he was able to do what Styles couldn’t and beat Brock Lesnar to become world champion again.

After both men signed, Styles offered to shake Rollins’ hand. Rollins instead decided to hold up his Universal Championship, leading to a brawl. Rollins go the advantage when he knocked Styles down on the floor with a suicide dive, but wound up getting sent through the table in the middle of the ring thanks to Styles’ finisher.

Rollins won the Royal Rumble match back in January to earn a shot at Lesnar’s Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. The pair shockingly kicked off the show after Paul Heyman said Lesnar didn’t want to wait, and Rollins wound up winning in less than three minutes after hitting a low blow and three consecutive Curb Stomps. Styles earned a shot against Rollins by winning two matches on Raw last week — a triple threat involving Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe and a singles bout against Baron Corbin.

Other announced Money in the Bank matches include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns vs. Elias, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz in a Steel Cage and two Money in the Bank ladder matches.

