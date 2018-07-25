AJ Styles’ SummerSlam Opponent Officially Announced

After weeks of speculation, General Manager Paige announced WWE Champion AJ Style’s opponent for SummerSlam on this week’s edition of SmackDown.

At the top of the second hour of the show, Paige came out and brought Styles down to the ring. Styles first talked up WWE’s announcement of the Evolution all-women PPV show in October. He declared that his daughter was the first thing he thought of when he heard the news. He also said that the move makes him proud to work for a company that would do something like this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s nothing you can’t do in this world! There’s nothing you can’t accomplish!” As a proud father, @AJStylesOrg discusses what he will tell his daughter upon hearing the news of #WWEEvolution. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/PgMRhsr0mc — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 25, 2018

Styles talked about the WWE championship being the most prestigious title in the world and spoke of his past great matches at SummerSlam with John Cena and Kevin Owens. He said he’s going to tear the house down once more.

Paige was then just about to announce the opponent when James Ellsworth interrupted the segment. He said the real reason he came back to WWE is the WWE championship. He said that since he’s beaten AJ three times in the past, they say the “fourth times the charm.” Styles mockingly said nobody says that, but Ellsworth said that they will after he beats him.

Paige told him to “just stop” and said “you’re a joke.” Ellsworth said she’s the joke and said people can’t understand what she is saying half the time and talked about the way she dresses. Paige then said that “we don’t make fun of people around here, sweetheart.” Wait, didn’t she just call him a “joke”?

Ellsworth then talked about her being pale when Paige had enough and said she has two words for him: you’re fired.

Security then hauled off Ellsworth, with Paige following along the whole way until he was thrown out the backdoor of the arena.

They then cut back to the ring and Samoa Joe attacked Styles from behind. He locked on the Coquina Clutch and signed the contract in the ring to make the long-rumored Styles vs. Joe match for SummerSlam official.