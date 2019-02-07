AJ Styles Denies Report That He Is Injured

A report this week noted that two of WWE’s top stars are suffering from injuries, but one of those stars is now pushing back against that information.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he had been told that AJ Styles is currently dealing with a hernia. The severity of the injury was apparently low, as Meltzer noted that Styles was still advertised for live events this weekend and looked like he would be working through the injury.

Styles denied the report via his Twitter page on Wednesday. A fan asked him why he was wrestling with a hernia, and Styles’ response said that isn’t actually the case.

Yeah, about that. I don’t have a hernia.

Shortly thereafter, Styles took a shot at reporting in general.

Reporting in this world is not being based on facts, but who can get the story out first. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 6, 2019

There’s certainly some truth to what he is saying here. There have been some bogus reports going around the internet wrestling world of late, including a story last week that wrongly declared that Styles had agreed to a new contract with WWE. Styles called that report out for being false on his Twitter page as well.

What was that? Are you sure? Please let me know the more because I know nothing about this. 🤨 //t.co/912V4k44uy — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 3, 2019

Styles is presently scheduled to take part in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV event on February 17th. The field for that bout includes WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Styles, Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy.

The outcome of that Elimination Chamber match will give us a much better idea as to where SmackDown’s championship scene is headed as we move toward WrestleMania. As of right now, it’s not clear who Styles will be working at the biggest show of the year, nor have there been any real clues.