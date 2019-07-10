Aleister Black vs. Cesaro Added to WWE Extreme Rules

After several week of speculation on who Aleister Black’s eventual opponent would end up being, Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown featured a segment where the unveiling finally took place.

Black sat backstage being interviewed by Tom Phillips. Black appeared in a split screen, while the opposite side featured a shot of an empty chair. Phillips announced that though Black’s challenger had signed a contract to face him at Extreme Rules this Sunday, he was choosing to remain anonymous.

After Black became annoyed and laughed, a man was seen walking into the frame. He circled the chair before finally sitting down and revealing himself as Cesaro. It had previously been speculated that Cesaro would be the person to eventually challenge Black, who had been hosting backstage open challenge segments for weeks without anyone accepting the challenge until a couple of weeks ago when an anonymous person knocked on his door.

After Cesaro sat down in the chair, Black responded by simply saying, “Cesaro.”

Cesaro declared, “Aleister Black, I’m the one who knocked at your door because I’m here to pick a fight with you.”

Black fired by saying, “Oh, so very good Mr. Cesaro, ’cause this Sunday I am going to fight you.”

At that point, Black huffed and left his chair as Cesaro looked on stoically.

