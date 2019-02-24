Watch: Aleister Black Gives Farewell Speech At NXT Live Event On Saturday Night

WWE shocked the wrestling world last week by bringing up four of their top NXT stars to the main roster for both RAW and SmackDown.

Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Ricochet all wrestled on both shows last week, and the word is they will continue to work both RAW and SmackDown through WrestleMania. While some have debated whether this is a short term call-up or a full time thing, it’s seeming more and more like a permanent move.

After all, the WWE NXT roster is absolutely saturated with talent right now. Considering there are some big names that can’t seem to break on to television due to their show only consisting of one hour a week, it might be time to have the top talents move on to the main roster and start featuring names like Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, among others.

Aleister Black made it seem like his call-up is certainly permanent during an NXT live event this weekend. He gave a farewell speech to the NXT crowd in the middle of the ring following his match, which you can watch below.

Aleister Black Says Farewell To NXT! pic.twitter.com/M53w6Xsl1m — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) February 24, 2019

Black is advertised for a tag team match on this Tuesday night’s SmackDown. He’s set to team with Ricochet to take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.