Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley Hospitalized

Former WWE and NXT Superstar Alex Riley was hospitalized this weekend, based on a since-deleted Instagram post that popped up on Sunday.

Riley posted a photo from the hospital with the caption “THE PAIN OF HIS DESCENDANTS #CHRIST,” not giving any details on why he was in the hospital. The post was later deleted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riley, real name Kevin Kiley Jr, originally signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007. Three years later he competed in the second season of NXT back when the brand was a competition show, and quickly made an alliance with his mentor The Miz. Riley would continue to align himself with Miz after the season was over, and was even in his corner when Miz fought John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII. He turned babyface after Miz lost the WWE Championship, feuded with his former mentor, tired and failed to win the United States Championship and wound up struggling on the lower midcard until 2013.

He then transitioned himself over to the commentary table as a commentator for Superstars and eventually the rebooted NXT. In 2015 he briefly feuded with Kevin Owens and became an in-ring competitor once again, but lost each of his matches against Owens and consistently lost on television until his release in May 2016.

Riley made his in-ring return at an independent wrestling show back in March. Back in late 2018 Riley made headlines when he started accusing John Cena of sabotaging his career on social media.

“EYE AM NOT COMING BACK @johncena EYE AM COMING FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE AND HOLD DEAR 2 YOU SEE ME NOW!!!!” Riley wrote in an Instagram post that was tagged at Cena.

Surprisingly, fellow former WWE star Ryback supported Riley’s claim on his podcast.

“John would sit back there and bury Riley in front of everybody for no reason and Alex Riley is f—ing money and he was money from day one,” Ryback said.