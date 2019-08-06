Watch: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned on Monday Night Raw this week, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross pulled off a massive upset by beating The Kabuki Warriors, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and The IIconics in an elimination four-way match.

Shockingly, Kaye and Royce were the first to be eliminated when Rose nailed Royce with a bicycle knee to the face. Minutes later Asuka eliminated Rose with the Asuka Lock, narrowing down the field to just two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appeared Asuka and Sane had things in the bag when Asuka set up her partner for the Insane Elbow on Bliss, but Cross managed to turn the tides by attacking both women. Bliss then nailed Sane with her Twisted Bliss finisher to win the titles.