Alexa Bliss Removed From Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Not Medically Cleared

WWE announced on Thursday afternoon that Alexa Bliss had been removed from the upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at Money in the Bank. According to the announcement, Bliss was unable to get medically cleared for the event.

