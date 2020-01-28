Andrade Reportedly Suspended for WWE Wellness Policy Violation

Reigning United States Champion Andrade was hit with a 30-day suspension for a WWE Wellness Policy Violation on Monday morning, according to a new report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Satin wrote that it was unclear what “El Idolo” had tested positive for, and WWE has yet to officially announce the suspension on the company website. Andrade was written off television on Raw after a US Title match between he and Humberto Carrillo ended in disqualification. Carrillo was so frustrated by the DQ (interference from Zelina Vega) that he ripped off the padding outside the ring and hit the champ with a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete, the same move Andrade used on him weeks earlier.

It also hasn’t been determined whether or not Andrade will be stripped of the United States Championship due to his absence. He won the title for the first time in his career back on Dec. 26 at a Madison Square Garden live event against Rey Mysterio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

.@humberto_wwe treating Andrade to his own Hammerlock DDT! pic.twitter.com/LhglbqTxUz — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 28, 2020

After building up a name for himself in CMLL and New Japan as La Sombra, Andrade signed a developmental contract with WWE in November 2015. He made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016 during a dark match, but initially floundered on the Black and Gold brand as a babyface. It wasn’t until he turned heel and aligned himself with Vega that the fans started reacting to him. In November 2017 he captured the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames agaisnt Drew McIntyre, and held it for 140 days before losing to Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Both he and Vega made the move to the main roster in April 2018.

Since winning the US Title, Andrade has successfully defended it on television against both Mysterio (including an insanely violent ladder match) and Carrillo.

Elsewhere on Raw, Drew McIntyre officially announced he’d be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. “The Beast” responded by attacking McIntyre from behind and flattening him with an F5. Meanwhile the other Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, abstained from announcing which title she’d be competing for during a promo.

Another title match on Monday’s card saw Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy retain the Raw Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Owens had to wrestle most of the match by himself after Joe landed awkwardly on a dive and was taken to the back by WWE’s medical trainers.