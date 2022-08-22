Another Core Member of Triple H's Team Returning to WWE

The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to take form. Following his takeover of WWE creative last month, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been busy subtly molding the main roster to his vision. Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have featured a renewed focus on mid-card championships, the return of various fan-favorite NXT acts, and a relaxed vocabulary when it comes to promos. As that is unfolding on screen, multiple changes are happening backstage.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been promoted to Vice President of Talent Development Creative after holding down the NXT fort while Levesque was on a leave of absence. Another member of Levesque's core team, George Carroll, was brought back to the company in March, just two months after being initially released. Now, yet another "Triple H guy" is back with the promotion.

PWInsider reports that "Road Dogg" Brian James is once again with WWE and will fulfill an executive position. There is no confirmation on what that position will be, but James will be backstage for Raw tonight. Coincidentally, news of Jeff Jarrett's WWE departure surfaced earlier today, which leaves his position as Senior Vice President of Live Events vacant.

During his previous stint with WWE, James worked directly with Levesque in NXT. James spent the majority of his time at the WWE Performance Center, where he taught classes on in-ring promos and helped WWE prospects with their character development. Before then, James was working as the head writer of SmackDown Live.

James' WWE return comes just weeks after the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had been "begging" AEW President Tony Khan for a job.

"I'm not retired, I'm unemployed," James said in July. "That's what I keep saying: 'I'm not retired, I'm unemployed.' And I see things on Tony Khan's TV show that appall me. I could help with that. I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can and I want to know the reason why he won't hire me."

In that same podcast, James revealed that his area of preference within WWE lies in its developmental system.

"I would love to go back to NXT. I don't think I want to go back to the main roster. I'd love to go somewhere that I have something to offer. I feel like what I have to offer is making the television show sweet," James continued. "And I got a couple ideas about wrestling. But I feel like WWE has that. They have everything I have to offer in-house. So I don't know that they would hire me back. Of course I would go back to NXT. It's really cool down there. Shawn [Michaels] and the writers that I all worked with on SmackDown, a couple of them. So I got a great rapport with those guys. I'd love to go back down there. I just don't know if I'm ready to do the ol' Windsor knot again and try to fit back into those friggin' suits I bought."