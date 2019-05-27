Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comments on AEW’s Diversity, Compliments Cody Rhodes

AEW made headlines all over the wrestling world on Saturday night with Double Or Nothing, but it turns out that it wasn’t just wrestling fans who noticed the rise of the new promotion.

In fact, one of the United States’ most prominent young members of Congress took notice as well.

Cody Rhodes addressed reporters following the event, and he brought up the fact that diversity in AEW isn’t just going to be a publicity stunt. He talked about how his experiences with diversity, notably his own interracial marriage, has impacted his mindset and growth on the issue.

Cody told a story about how one time he told his wife, Brandi Rhodes, that he doesn’t see color. Her response was, “well, then you don’t see my experience.”

The full exchange:

“Well, I’m in an interracial marriage and I’ve learned a lot that I would’ve never known,” Cody said. “One time I told Brandi, I said ‘I don’t see color’ and she said ‘well you don’t see my experience.’ And I thought ‘oh, you’re right, I can’t just say that.’ You need to be able to see that experience and at least understand it. The old territory system of ‘just one,’ and a lot of folks may remember that, that’s gone. That’s out, the best wrestlers are gonna field the game and that’s a very diverse profile and I’m really proud of it.”

The clip was tweeted out by Andreas Hale of the Sporting News.

“I told Brandi one time that I don’t see color and she said ‘well, then you don’t see my experience,’” – @CodyRhodes on how being in an interracial marriage has helped with diversity in @AEWrestling and why diversity will be a way of life and not a publicity stunt. pic.twitter.com/bucN8KBVUM — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 26, 2019

The video attracted the attention of U.S. House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who quoted the tweet and responded with a comment, tagging Cody in the process.

This exchange is a promising peek into what growth looks like in our national discourse on race. Thanks for sharing your experience in this powerful moment, @CodyRhodes. https://t.co/Lt8xZLHAts — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

AEW from the on-set has been a progressive and diverse company. Watching Double Or Nothing, fans saw a transgender wrestler (Nyla Rose) in the triple threat women’s match, an openly gay male competitor (Sonny Kiss), and several males and females of Asian, African-American, and Latino descent.

The promotion has also been very vocal about how they are promoting an all-inclusive fan base.

That’s standard practice for any credible company in 2019. This is a dated conversation. NOBODY is going to be able to vilify LGBT competitors/fans/staff at our events. Wrestling is for everybody. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 13, 2019

A safe, inclusive, respectful and very cool environment will be central to everything we do at AEW. Be who you are, and come as you are. Because we’re all going to come together as a community to change the world. #AEW (2/2) — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 13, 2019

Attracting the attention of one of America’s rising stars in politics shows that AEW is having success in striving to become one of wrestling’s most progressive companies.