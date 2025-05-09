Microsoft Just Made an Anti-Consumer Change to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft just made a change to Xbox Game Pass that is not very consumer friendly. The change comes as a bit of a surprise because Micorsoft’s approach to Xbox Game Pass since its inception in 2017 has been very consumer friendly. There is an argument that the current iteration of Xbox Game Pass at its current price is consumer friendly just as a product. The aforementioned change is not consumer friendly though. Thankfully, it is a minor change to the subscription service in the grand scheme of things.

More specifically, Microsoft has made a change to the conversation ratio for existing Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers trying to convert their subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Previously, the ratio was 3:2, now it is 2:1. What does this mean? Well, it’s bad news for anyone in the future trying to make this conversion.

Previously, if you had — for example — 90 days left remaining on your Xbox Game Pass Core subscription, it would convert to 60 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That is with a 3:2 ratio. Now, with a 2:1 ratio, it will convert to a 45 day subscription of Xbox Game Pass. In short, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting less bang for their buck on Xbox Game Pass conversation rates going forward.

Microsoft has not said why it’s made this change, but it is obviously a change this is going to save it some money, at the cost of the consumer. There’s a strong chance this has to do with Xbox users taking advantage of the system by buying Xbox Game Pass Core codes from other countries, where they are cheaper, and then converting them into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, essentially getting free extra days of subscription. However, considering Xbox Game Pass is routinely given away for $1 and the many other insanely consumer friendly policies Microsoft takes up with Game Pass, it is a little surprising to see it make this change.

As you would expect, Microsoft has been very quiet about this change, only making note of it via Xbox Support. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.