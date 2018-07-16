Carmella Defeats Asuka Once Again at Extreme Rules

Following a surprising victory by Carmella last month over Asuka at Money In The Bank (thanks, James Ellsworth), the two ladies did battle once again Sunday night at Extreme Rules. This time, James Ellsworth was confined to a shark cage above the ring to keep him out of the proceedings.

It didn’t take long for Ellsworth to get involved, though. Early on, he tossed a chain down to Carmella, which Asuka prevented from being used. Just a couple minutes later, he tossed a spray bottle down to Carmella but once again, Asuka dodged it from being used.

Asuka controlled the match firmly from the get-go as Ellsworth tried to figure out more ways to get involved. Carmella escaped the Asuka Lock via rope break as Ellsworth tried to pick the lock of the cage, prompting Corey Graves to hilariously yell out, “James Ellsworth, expert lock smith!”

The women fought to the outside as Ellsworth was able to escape the cage. As he climbed out, he got his foot stuck on the cage and was suspended upside down. Asuka then smiled, got in the ring, and kicked and punched him. WWE officials came out to lower the cage and release his foot but Asuka tossed them aside and continued kicking at Ellsworth.

Of course, this allowed Carmella to attack an unsuspecting Asuka from behind, pushing her face first into the cage and getting the pinfall.

Following the match, Carmella walked off with the belt looking quite proud of herself while Ellsworth was left behind. Asuka completely destroyed him with more kicks, punches, and an Asuka Lock as Carmella was nowhere to be found to make the save.