Asuka Adds Herself to Marvel’s Spider-Man Pantheon in Amazing New Posters

WWE fans are still waiting for Asuka to make her return to the ring, and many were hoping that would be at the Royal Rumble. That didn’t end up happening, but while Asuka hasn’t been wrestling, she’s been keeping busy by invading the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Emperess of Tomorrow has been posting quite a few Marvel-inspired posters and mashups on her Twitter account, and two in particular pair her with the three Spider-Man of the movie verse, those being Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Both of the posters are great, but the one with her donning the Spidey mask is another tier of amazing, and you can find both below.

The most recent one features the three other Spider-Men looking over their shoulder with Asuka doing the same next to Holland, and all she needs is her own Spidey suit to jump onto the big screen and fit right in.

https://twitter.com/WWEAsuka/status/1489332920640626691?s=20&t=VZE8FLW6lIdkaHNI-UPThg

The second poster is my favorite though. This one features Holland’s Spider-Man in the center with Tobey and Andrew on either side of him. Then you can see one of Doctor Strange’s portals opened up behind them as well as Asuka Spidey leaping into the action. Asuka’s red boots and gloves already give off a Spider-Man vibe, but the pink and blue hair combined with the Spidey mask is what puts this over the top.

https://twitter.com/WWEAsuka/status/1487518493100572672?s=20&t=VZE8FLW6lIdkaHNI-UPThg

Earlier this month Asuka also posted a version of the scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home where Ned and MJ first meet Garfield’s Spider-Man. This time though once the portal opens Asuka is there and quickly says “Hi guys, what’s up!”

https://twitter.com/WWEAsuka/status/1479728834861699073?s=20&t=VZE8FLW6lIdkaHNI-UPThg

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Asuka’s Marvel career, but with so many characters coming into the MCU over the next few years, you figure there are plenty of opportunities for Asuka to make the jump to the big screen.

As for when she’ll return to WWE, the next opportunity for that to happen is Elimination Chamber, though they could always have her return at WrestleMania or the Raw after WrestleMania, which tends to be a perfect place for returns to set the year off right.

Who would you want to see Asuka play in the Marvel Universe?