Update: Asuka Potentially Injured During House Show Match With Mandy Rose

A match between Asuka and Mandy Rose at a house show in White Plains, New York ended abruptly on Monday night as Asuka suffered a potential injury.

According to fans in attendance, Asuka was dropped on her head as Rose attempted her finisher late in the match. The referee threw up the “X” sign to bring out the trainers, and the match was quickly stopped. In a video taken by a fan, Asuka was shown being assisted by trainers as she walked to the back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things are not looking good for Asuka, as she was escorted to the back after taking a bad fall durning her match with Mandy Rose. 👀 #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/B8NuHo8gub — The Wrestle Daily (@thewrestledaily) March 5, 2019

Twitter user @kimberlasskick recapped the event on Twitter, writing, “It was her finisher and she just slammed her down on her head. It looked terrible. At least she was alert and walked off. Hope she’s ok.”

Update: Asuka put out a pair of tweets later in the evening with a status update.

It is neither a concussion nor a neck. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2019

“I’m sorry for worrying you,” she wrote. “Hit my back but That’s fine. It is neither a concussion nor a neck (injury).”

The reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion is currently booked to face Rose in a title match at Fastlane on Sunday. Rose earned her shot by beating “The Empress of Tomorrow” in a recent non-title match on SmackDown Live.

While she had a longer winning streak than Goldberg and had a record-long reign as NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka was unable to get her hands on main roster gold until the TLC pay-per-view back in December, when she beat both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match thanks to an assist from a vengeful Ronda Rousey.

The following month Asuka defeated Lynch via submission to retain her championship. But she then spent the majority of the following month off television as focus was shifted over to the Raw Women’s Championship title picture.

On the same night that Lynch lost to Asuka, she inserted herself into and won the Women’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at Rousey’s championship. However, between getting suspended, Charlotte Flair getting added in her place and Rousey nearly forfeiting her title in protest, Lynch will now have to beat Flair at Fastlane in order to make the WrestleMania 35 match a triple threat.