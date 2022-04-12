Another WWE Superstar Loses Their First Name, Gets a Title Shot on Next Week’s WWE Raw

Austin Theory became the latest WWE Superstar to lose one of their names on this week’s Monday Night Raw. During a backstage interview with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, Theory revealed that Vince McMahon felt Austin wasn’t a fitting name for him and that he’d be going by just Theory going forward. Deville and Pearce then confirmed Theory would be getting a shot at the United States Championship on next week’s Raw against Finn Balor. According to AdFreeShows‘ Jon Alba, the name change was planned months ago.

Theory has been racking up wins against current champions lately, picking up pinfall victories against Balor and Intercontinental Champion Ricochet multiple times in recent weeks. He was on the losing end of a match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, but quickly turned around and helped Vince McMahon win an impromptu match against the former NFL punter.

"Actually … you can just call me THEORY."



@austintheory1 sets the record straight on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tSca5Td2Gb — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022

This story is developing…