WWE Wrestlemania 38: Pat McAfee Defeats Austin Theory For Mania Debut

With this year’s WrestleMania already seeing Logan Paul of Youtube fame and Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame making their way to the squared circle, Pat McAfee was looking to win a match of his own by squaring off with Vince McMahon’s current “favorite wrestler” in Austin Theory. With McMahon recently showing off his strength by deadlifting one thousand pounds in the gym, despite being 76, this match wasn’t just about McAfee defeating Austin Theory, but also taking a metaphorical swing at the Chief Executive Officer of the WWE.

McAfee was of course the fan favorite to win this match, with the former football player turned commentator connecting with fans in a way that Austin Theory hasn’t, as the latter attempts to curry the favor of Vince McMahon whenever he can. So involved was Mr. McMahon, that the CEO even had the opportunity to have an introduction of his own, with his classic theme playing as he strode into the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McAfee might be known for his extremely popular podcast, but his dream had been to step into the ring and he certainly proved what he could do tonight. With Pat brought to the ring with the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, the podcast host was clearly ramping up the spectacle for his debut at WrestleMania and nearly was able to pin Theory early in their match for a three count. Hilariously, McAfee actually placed a headset onto himself and commentated his own match while slamming Austin’s head into the table.

Pat might have won with a roll-up, but his real match was waiting for him as none other than Vince McMahon jumped into the ring and began beating on McAfee, with Austin still sticking around the ring for support. While McAfee might have won against Austin, he shockingly lost against Vince McMahon to end the night. Of course, the match had some more surprises even following McMahon’s victory, to say the least.

If you haven’t been following the matches of the night, here are the results as it stands for Night Two of WrestleMania 38: