Dave Bautista Calls Out WWE for Screwing Up Hall of Fame Tweet

Everyone in the wrestling universe is now well aware that Dava Bautista (aka Batista) is going into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2020, but someone else may have gotten the shock of their life when they found out that WWE tagged them for their upcoming inductions.

That’s because the account tagged was not that of Dave Bautista.

In the since deleted tweet from WWE, the social media department tagged an account by the name of @DaveBaustista. The real Dave Bautista was quick to call out the error and express his dismay.

Earlier this week, Bautista’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame was announced. The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman) will join him in being honored during WrestleMania 36 weekend.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in,” Batista said in the announcement article. “And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels … because I’m still working so much, it doesn’t feel like an end of a journey.”

“And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It’s the end of my in-ring journey, but it’s not the end of my journey with the WWE,” he added. “I will always be connected with them, I’ll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn’t really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I’m right in the mix. … All I can say is it feels good, it’s just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it.”