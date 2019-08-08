Bayley Addresses Criticism Surrounding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

After months of backstage negotiating by wrestlers and online campaigning the WWE finally expanded their women’s roster back in February by introducing the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Bayley and Sasha Banks, known as the Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection, were the first to capture the titles by winning a six-team Elimination Chamber match and began hyping up the titles by promising that they would be defended on every brand, including NXT.

However those plans never came to pass. The pair defended the titles on numerous lives shows and successfully retained against Nia Jax and Tamina at Faslane, but their next televised title match came at WrestleMania 35 where they unceremoniously dropped the titles in a four-team match to The IIconics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since then the titles have lost quite a bit of steam, with The IIconics defending the titles so infrequently on television that they even made it part of their gimmick. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wreslting Observer, the WWE was planning on having the titles be featured in a match at SummerSlam but was dropped from the card and moved to this week’s SmackDown Live — where The IIconics dropped the titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

In an interview with Talksport‘s Alex McCarthy this week, Bayley was asked about the situation surrounding the tag titles and said she agrees with the criticism that they aren’t being featured enough.

“I just wish they were [defended] more,” Bayley said. “And that was our goal, to try and bring them to life and everything and we didn’t really get a chance to do what we wanted with it. But, we thought the IIconics would have a chance and then they kind of didn’t.

“So I just see so much potential in the tag titles and I still haven’t given up on them,” she added. “If it’s Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss who actually get time to grow the titles, then I’m happy with that. As long as they get out there and they’re represented how they should be, I’ll be happy.”

Bayley also discussed her interactions with Sasha Banks, who has not been seen on WWE television since losing the tag titles.

“She’s always happy for me, whenever,” Bayley said. “She called me [after Money in the Bank when she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship]. We’re always happy for each other when anything great like that happens. You know, when she won her first title I wasn’t there. But we talk all the time and just like normal best friends in real-life, we’re happy when we see each other succeed.”

Bayley is booked to defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Ember Moon at SummerSlam.