Bayley Believes The Four Horsewomen Could Easily Beat Four WWE Hall of Famers

The Four Horsewomen have already established themselves as Hall of Famers and only continue to expand their resumes and legacies. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte already have an impressive number of titles and accomplishments between them, but there’s another fearsome foursome that would like to take them on in a match. During a recent podcast, WWE legends Trish Stratus, Lita, and Nikki and Brie Bella were talking about dream matches, and that’s when Lita offered up a pretty great dream match scenario. Bayley caught wind of it and threw her own thoughts in, throwing down the gauntlet for the other 3 Horsewomen to get their act together.

Lita said she had another fantasy booking option, saying “we could be The Bellas and The Besties versus like say Bayley and Sasha and Becky and Charlotte, something like that?

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/status/1466536695059283969

Nikki said, “I just got chills!” Brie added, ” so like the Four Horsewomen vs the Four…we’d have to come up with a good name.”

Lita said, “we’ve got time, we’ve got plenty of time to hash this out.”

Bayley then weighted in, and she thinks it’s a great idea. She also knows that the Four Horsewomen could take them down, provided the other three get on the same page. Bayley shared the video with the caption “If those other 3 ever get their shhh🤫 together, then you 4 are seriously once and for all DONE FOR.”

It’s a match we certainly would love to see, but as of right now it would probably be quite difficult for these four to get on the same page, at least as it stands now. Becky recently said how much she hates Charlotte, revealing it even made her a little sad after their match at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, we doubt Sasha and Charlotte are on good terms, and the last we saw of Sasha and Becky together they weren’t exactly loving each other.

Now, the good news is that friendships can be mended and even if they aren’t friends, issues can be put aside if the right challenge comes along and taking on The Bellas, Stratus, and Lita certainly qualifies as a worthy challenge. We’ll just have to wait and see if it actually happens.

Do you want to see this match happen? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!