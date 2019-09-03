Watch: Bayley Turns Heel on Becky Lynch, Aligns With Sasha Banks on WWE Raw

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley did the unthinkable on Monday Night Raw this week, when she shockingly aligned herself with Sasha Banks and attacked Becky Lynch with a steel chair to close out the show.

Bayley said earlier in the night that she didn’t want to be overshadowed by Lynch during their match with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and refused to answer when asked if she and Banks had spoken since the latter returned to WWE television and turned heel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Late in the main event tag match Banks ran in and jumped Lynch. She then pulled out a chair from under the ring and got in a few good swings on Lynch’s back before Bayley ran in to stop it. Banks looked surprised, but then a smile came across Bayley’s face and she began attacking Lynch as well.