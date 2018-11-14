Becky Lynch Announces Replacement to Face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series

Despite the gruesome injury she suffered on Monday night at the hands of Nia Jax, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch still made an appearance Tuesday night during SmackDown Live.

The second hour of the show started with SmackDown General Manager Paige inviting all of the women of the SmackDown roster out to the ring. Paige spoke about how Lynch sustained a “severe concussion fighting for SmackDown Live” during RAW. She announced that Lynch would come out and handpick a replacement to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Lynch got a massive ovation from the crowd as she made her entrance, with the fans chanting “Becky.” She talked about how she’s received beatings in the past and it’s never stopped her, so she was frustrated she couldn’t be cleared by the medical team to compete. She said that even with a severe concussion and a broken face, she can still kick Ronda’s ass.

“Ronda, you’re not the baddest bitch on the planet. You’re the luckiest,” Lynch exclaimed.

Lynch then went to pick her replacement, saying it would be someone she knows can get the job done. Lynch sized up all the women in the ring, with the fans cheering loudest when she got to Asuka.

In the end, Lynch picked Charlotte and said “you make her tap out the way I was gonna make her tap out.” Lynch then gave Charlotte a hug and left the ring as the rest of the roster embraced Charlotte.