Becky Lynch Confronts John Cena on SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch started 2019 the same way she ended 2018: making headlines.

“The Man” got a boost during SmackDown Live on Tuesday night when she was paired up with John Cena for a couple of memorable segments, including a tag team match where the two of them teamed up (but Lynch stole the spotlight).

Cena made his WWE television return on the broadcast, coming out to the ring solo and issuing his familiar open challenge to anyone in the back. What he got was Becky Lynch answering the call instead.

“How does it feel that you were expecting a man to come out here… what you weren’t expecting was The Man.” –@BeckyLynchWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qrDiFwthHK — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

Lynch came out and told Cena that she’s the new “man” around WWE these days and has taken his place. Before things could get too heated, they were interrupted by Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

After Vega and Alma talked some trash to Lynch and Cena in the ring, a mixed gender tag team match was made for the two pairs to face off.

The match saw Cena looking to have finished off the opposing team, heating his signature moves on Almas. However, Lynch wasn’t going to have the former WWE Champion outshine her. She jumped into the ring, tossed Cena out of it, and ended up locking on the Dis-Arm-Her submission hold on Vega for the victory.

After the match, she did one better.

This ended up being a really good segment with Lynch getting some valuable airtime with WWE’s biggest star of the last decade. Clearly WWE recognizes the value that Lynch is bringing to their shows right now and wanted to slot her into a valuable segment with Cena during his limited television return to the company this month. This was certainly a memorable encounter that will keep people talking about Lynch as she continues her unparalleled momentum into the new year.