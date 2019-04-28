Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Booked for SmackDown Live

Two of WWE’s Four Horsewomen will clash on SmackDown Live this week as Becky Lynch takes on Bayley in a non-title match.

“Becky Lynch will face one of the toughest challenges of her entire career when she defends both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WWE Money in the Bank against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair respectively,” WWE.com wrote in the match’s announcement. “However, ‘Becky Two Belts’ will have an even more pressing challenge as she faces off against Bayley on the blue brand for the first time ever in WWE this Tuesday night.”

While the match is being branded as a “first time ever” bout, the two wrestled against each other multiple times on the WWE Network while both were in NXT.

After dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, Bayley was split from her tag partner Sasha Banks (who hasn’t appeared on WWE television due to reported frustrations with the creative team) and sent to SmackDown Live to become a singles wrestler again. Last week she challenged Charlotte Flair for the right to face Lynch for the SmacKDown Women’s Championship and wound up losing.

The pair started trading jabs on Twitter not long after Bayley’s loss.

“You not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body,” Lynch wrote. “Let’s have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don’t hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye.

“Would love to,” Bayley responded. “And I wouldn’t worry about “hurting my feelings”….especially over Twitter 🤦🏻‍♀️. Let’s just hope I don’t hurt your chances of retaining at MITB.”

Bayley was far from the only woman to make the jump to the Blue Brand during this year’s Superstar Shakeup. Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, Mickie James and Zelina Vega (after being sent to Raw the week prior) all jumped to SmackDown, while Paige also returned to television to be Sane and Asuka’s manager.

Now that she’s a dual champion, Lynch will have to defend the SmackDown title against Flair and the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans on the same night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19. Other matches announced for the card so far include Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and both a men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

