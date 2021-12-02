Becky Lynch Celebrates Huge Milestone as a Champion in WWE

The Man returned to WWE at this year’s SummerSlam and quickly became a Champion once again after defeating Bianca Belair in a stunningly short match. Lynch never actually lost her title, as she only relinquished it after revealing she was pregnant after 2020’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view. She would reclaim the title at SummerSlam and has kept hold of it ever since, and today marks a major milestone for Big Time Becks. Lynch revealed that since WrestleMania 35 she has been Champion every day she’s been active, and today marks day 500, with the milestone bearing the fitting name and hashtag #Becky500.

Lynch celebrated the occasion with an image and the caption “I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35. Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool.



Won’t be ending anytime soon either. pic.twitter.com/6rKcsXTVMj — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 2, 2021

Lynch defeated then Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 to become Raw Women’s Champion, and since then she hasn’t looked back. At various times Lynch has even been a double Champion, going by Becky 2 Belts at the time, and it is exceedingly rare to see her without a title around her waist.

The next chance someone will have to dethrone her is on this coming week’s Raw, where she will battle it out with Liv Morgan for the title.

Lynch recently battled it out with Flair at Survivor Series, and while she came away the winner, she definitely had mixed emotions about where she stands with her former friend.

“Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because… to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it’s so sad, you know? That’s somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We’ve been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there,” Lynch said.

What do you want to see Becky Lynch conquer next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!