Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to Challenge The Kabuki Warriors in a TLC Match

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair both tried to take on The Kabuki Warriors by themselves in recent weeks, and each time the two wound up getting beaten down. The latest attempt took place this week when Lynch challenged Asuka and Kairi Sane to a handicap match, but things broke down when the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions whipped out weapons and began attacking “The Man” outside the ring. This culminated in Sane hitting the InSane Elbow on Lynch from the top rope through a table, knocking the wind right out of the Raw Women’s Champion. The pair then jumped Flair from behind backstage, then announced they wanted to put their titles on the line against both women this Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view.

Lynch agreed to work with Flair, but added a special stipulation to the match — Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

“The Man’s” history with Asuka goes all the way back to the 2018 edition of TLC, when the Japanese star beat both Lynch and Flair in a TLC match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship thanks to interference from Ronda Rousey. She then beat Lynch via submission at the Royal Rumble, but was shunted out of the storyline when Flair won back the SmackDown women’s title weeks before WrestleMania 35.

Moments after the announcement, the Street Profits confirmed in their parody of SNL’s “Weekend Update” that Rusev would take on Bobby Lashley in a tables match on Sunday.

Check out the full TLC card (so far) in the list below: