Becky Lynch Cheats to Retain at WWE Super Show-Down

Becky Lynch walked out of Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday still the SmackDown Women’s Championship. But she had to do a bit of cheating of pull it off.

Late in her match with Charlotte Flair, “The Queen” locked Lynch in her Figure Eight submission hold. But Lynch had a backup plan, grabbing her championship belt from the apron and hitting Flair with it to force the referee to call for a disqualification.

The two continued to brawl after the match was over, resulting in Lynch hitting her former best friend with her Bex-ploder suplex outside the ring.

Would you like a little insult with that injury?@BeckyLynchWWE has NO mercy for @MsCharlotteWWE in Melbourne… #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/rJPbrL2BQR — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2018

Before Lynch left the arena, WWE announced that a rematch for the title would take place on SmackDown Live on Tuesday.

“So what, is Charlotte the daughter of the ‘Dirtiest Player in the Game’ crying over me using the title by any means necessary?” Lynch said in a backstage interview afterwards. “Look, one of us walked out of Australia as the champ and one of us was helped out as not the champ. And look, WWE is filled with champions and nobodies, and for the champ business is good.”

“It doesn’t matter if she’s weakened or hulked up like The Incredible Hulk, I have no problems beating her,” Lynch continued.

The feud between Lynch and Flair started back at SummerSlam in August. Shortly after Lynch earned a shot to face then-champion Carmella one-on-one in Brooklyn, Flair returned to television and was quickly inserted into the match to make it a triple threat. “The Queen” went on to win the title by hitting Lynch with Natural Selection, and the Irish native turned heel moments after congratulating Flair on her victory.

The two faced off at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in September, which saw Lynch win via roll-up after countering a spear attempt. In the following weeks Lynch has continued to show heel tendencies by antagonizing and attacking Flair, but she continues to earn overwhelming support from the fans.

Other results from Super Show-Down included Buddy Murphy winning the Cruiserweight Championship, AJ Styles successfully defending his title against Samoa Joe, John Cena returning to help Bobby Lashley defeat Kevin Owens and Elias, Triple H defeating The Undertaker and Daniel Bryan pinning The Miz in just under three minutes.