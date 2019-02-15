WATCH: Becky Lynch Delivers Hilarious Line About Finn Balor’s Abs

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW featured a hilarious interaction between Becky Lynch and Finn Balor.

Becky Lynch is back on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW with a bit of a dilemma. After Stephanie McMahon officially lifted Lynch’s suspension for refusing to see a doctor last week, McMahon announced that Lynch’s match against Ronda Rousey was officially back on….if Lynch completed one request. Lynch had attacked McMahon and her husband Triple H in separate incidents, and McMahon wanted Lynch to apologize.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch initially refused to apologize, as she didn’t trust the McMahon family, so Triple H gave her until the end of tonight’s episode to either swallow her pride or threaten her chance at main eventing Wrestlemania. As Lynch contemplated what she should do, Finn Balor approached her and offered her some sage advice about not letting pride bring down “The Man.”

It was a touching speech, but Lynch made the segment memorable with her last line. As Balor walked away, Lynch called out “Your abs are still awesome, by the way.”

As @BeckyLynchWWE weighs her decision about whether or not to apologize to @StephMcMahon & @TripleH, @FinnBalor stops by to give The Man some advice on #Raw. pic.twitter.com/o9305prD8z — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2019

While wrestling fans are used to impressive physiques, Finn Balor‘s abs are truly a thing to behold. And as someone who’s used to speaking truth for power, we’re glad that even Lynch will acknowledge that Balor has amazing abs.

We’ll have to wait until the end of tonight’s episode to see Lynch’s decision on the McMahons, but you can check out her interaction with Balor in the video above.