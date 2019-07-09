PHOTO: Becky Lynch Joins GLOW’s Alison Brie on Latest Cover of ESPN The Magazine

ESPN released the cover for its latest issue of ESPN The Magazine on Tuesday, revealing Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and GLOW star Alison Brie as the two cover stars for “The Blockbuster Issue.”

The cover marks a historical milestone for “The Man,” as she’s the first WWE Superstar to grace the cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

.@WWE Raw women’s champion @BeckyLynchWWE and the star of “GLOW,” @alisonbrie, graced the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s Blockbuster issue, on newsstands this Friday 📸 pic.twitter.com/1Rs867tuWr — espnW (@espnW) July 9, 2019

“Becky Lynch has taken over the sports-entertainment scene in the last year, and this Friday, you can find the Raw Women’s Champion with actress Alison Brie on the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s ‘Blockbuster’ issue,” WWE wrote while announcing the cover. “The new issue focuses on the intersection between Hollywood and sports. Lynch and Brie, who is the star of Netflix’s hit comedy show GLOW on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, got together for an interview about the obstacles they face in their respective industries, the toughness of women, and much more. The Man is the first WWE Superstar to ever appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine. Get your hands on the issue when it hits newsstands this Friday.”

ESPN released the issue’s interview with Lynch and Brie via ESPNW on Tuesday. During the interview Lynch discussed how the perception surrounding women’s wrestling has changed within the WWE over the past few years.

“What I wanted coming into this career was for women’s wrestling to be the coolest thing on TV,” Lynch said. “I wanted to change the term from ‘divas’ to ‘women,’ which we did three years ago. And I wanted to headline the main event at WrestleMania. But I also wanted the audience to demand it, not because we were women but because they cared about our story more than any other story. And they did. Our women’s main event was at the end of a seven-hour show, and everybody stayed. That makes me super proud.”

Lynch will team up with her real-life boyfriend Seth Rollins to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules. Both of their titles will be on the line in a Last Chance Winners Take All mixed tag team Extreme Rules match.

GLOW Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 9.